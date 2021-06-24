Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Nuckolls by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 03:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Nuckolls SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL NUCKOLLS COUNTY UNTIL 400 AM CDT At 333 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nelson, or 31 miles southeast of Hastings, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nelson around 345 AM CDT. Nora around 350 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Oak.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak, NE
City
Nelson, NE
City
Hastings, NE
County
Nuckolls County, NE
County
Clay County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Nickel#Clay Nuckolls#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
LawPosted by
CBS News

Juul to pay North Carolina $40 million to settle teen vaping suit

North Carolina has become the first U.S. state to hold Juul Labs accountable for what state officials say was the e-cigarette maker's role in encouraging vaping among young people. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced a settlement with Juul under which the company will pay $40 million...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn breaks silence amid conservatorship drama: 'I support my sister'

Britney Spears' younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has broken her silence after the singer publicly spoke out against her conservatorship in a Los Angeles court last week. Jamie Lynn, 30, is supporting her older sibling after Britney made stunning claims during her remarks to the judge including calling the conservatorship "abusive" and said it's left her "traumatized" and "depressed."