Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Nuckolls by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 03:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Nuckolls SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL NUCKOLLS COUNTY UNTIL 400 AM CDT At 333 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nelson, or 31 miles southeast of Hastings, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nelson around 345 AM CDT. Nora around 350 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Oak.