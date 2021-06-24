Free breakfasts, lunches again this year in Norwalk

NORWALK — Students in the Norwalk City Schools will get free breakfasts and lunch again this year, thanks to government funding.

In other action at Tuesday night's board of education meeting, board members learned a replacement boiler is needed at a cost of $97,000.

Todd Fox was given a 10-day extended time contract as he is moving to the high school as a guidance counselor. He also is the head football and wrestling coach.

The board also agreed on the OAPSE collective bargaining contract, matching the contract given to the teachers.

"I want to thank everybody involved," Superintendent George Fisk said. "We had a lot of uncertainty with our financial status and everybody worked in the best interest of the district."

It was the final board meeting for Fisk, who is leaving Norwalk for a job in the Canton area. His replacement is expected to be announced at a special board meeting at 8:30 tonight.

In other business the board approved:

• Resolution to support and join the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding

• Cafeteria transfer — $60,000 from 001 to 006 so food service does not end the fiscal year in the red.

• Necessary fund transfers and advances — Advances required for FY21 fiscal year end for positive year end fund balances. Amounts will be returned back to 001 in July when grant reimbursements are received.

• Final fy21 changes to Appropriations and Estimated Resources and Temporary fy22 Appropriations FY22 Temporary appropriations resolution

• Food service contract management renewal, One year contract with The Nutrition Group for the July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 school year at the same terms.

• Norwalk Contract to ODE 21-22

• Donations

Musical instruments valued at $500 from Karen and Jim Ehret.

Gary and Mary Bauer $1,000 to the theatre department.

Scholarship donation from the Endowment Fund for the Norwalk City School District for $49,471.11

PERSONNEL

Items for Approval

Employment — Summer Personnel

Mary Lynn Ganzhorn

Sue Haas

Sue Hostetter

Sophia Link

Lynne Leber

Emireth Leon

Becky Scheel

Noah Scheel

Rosalie Smith

Employment - Extended Time - 2020-2021 school year

Todd Fox - 10 days

Employment — Extended School Year Services - 2020-2021

Anne Day

Change of Classification

Beth Proctor, cook helper to custodian, effective 6/23/21

Employment — New Teachers — 2021-2022

Anessa Berry, 1-year contract, BA150 bracket,0 years of experience, step 0, pending verification and compliance documents, effective 8/25/2021

Allison Crooks, 1-year contract, BA150 bracket, 2 years of experience, step 2, pending verification and compliance documents, effective 8/25/2021

Christopher Doughty, 1-year contract, BA bracket, 1 year of experience, step 1, pending verification and compliance documents, effective 8/25/2021

Megan Hazelwood, 1-year contract, BA150 bracket, 13 years of experience, step 10, pending verification and compliance documents, effective 8/25/2021

Katy Laser, 1-year contract, BA bracket, 12 years of experience, pending verification and compliance documents, step 10, effective 8/25/2021

Cierra Smith, 1-year contract, BA bracket, 1 year of experience, step 1, effective 8/25/2021

Sarah Smith, 1-year contract, BA150 bracket, 0 years of experience, step 0, pending verification and compliance documents, effective 8/25/2021

Employment — Resident Educator Coordinator — 2021-2022 school year

Adam Kreischer

Supplemental Contracts (NCSD teachers)

2020-2021 School Year

League Elementary

Robyn Rogers, Safety Patrol, code 16, step 9

2021-2022 School Year

Norwalk High School

Nancy Gfell: National Honor Society Adviser, Code 16, Step 9

Chris Jackson: Junior Class Adviser, Code 11, Step 6

Chris Jackson: Shadow Club Adviser, Code 16, Step 6

Kim Majoy: Key Club Adviser, Code 14, Step 6

Rebecca Molnar: Student Council Adviser, Code 10, Step 9

Carol Mason: Music Performance Adviser, Code 14, Step 9

Derek Pigman: Senior Class Adviser, Code 10, Step 9

Robyn Rogers: Drama Adviser, Code 10 step 9

Leah Schuster: Yearbook Adviser, Code 9, Step 9

Sandi Stewart: Sophomore Class Adviser, Code 15 Step 2

Nate Whaley: Robotics Club Adviser, Code 10, Step 3

Angie Farmer: Academic Challenge Adviser, Code 11, Step 3

Brian Stitak: Music Performance, Code 14, Step 9

Samantha Roberts: Freshman Class Adviser: Code 16, step 1

Will Kish: Marching Band and Pep Band: Code 4, Step 9

Melissa d'Aliberti: Assistant Marching Band: Code 7, Step 3

Special Contracts (non-NCSD teachers)

2021-2022 School Year

Allie Perez, Majorette Adviser: Code 10, Step 1

Jordan Duncan, Asst. Soccer Coach, Code 6, Step 0

LPDC Members — 2021-2022 School Year

Marcy Burns

Lori Griffith

Janet Koch