When it comes to your dog, you want to make sure your best friend lives a happy, healthy life. That means giving them the best food that money can buy, right? Unfortunately, the dog food market is oversaturated with sub-par brands that produce filler-rich dog foods with things like grain to stretch the batch. At the end of the day, dogs are carnivores, and grain doesn't do much for them except pack on weight and cause a myriad of canine health problems.