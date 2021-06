They were America’s team this year in Omaha. NC State was on their third trip to the College World Series and on a roll. After losing a blowout in the first game of the Super Regionals against Arkansas, the Pack went on to beat the number one team in the country in the next two games. Then they would go 2-0 against Stanford and star Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter. The Wolfpack was on a roll and it seemed like nothing in the world could stop them, but then the NCAA did.