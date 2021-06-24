Cancel
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies

By Associated Press
NBC 29 News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, the son of pro-democracy icons who helped topple dictator Ferdinand Marcos and a defender of good governance who took China’s sweeping territorial claims to an international court, has died. He was 61. Aquino’s family told a news conference that he...

PoliticsUS News and World Report

Philippines' Duterte Challenges Pacquiao to Expose Corruption

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday that Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao should name corrupt government offices to prove that the boxer-turned-lawmaker is not just politicking ahead of a presidential election next year. The comments were the latest chapter in a surprise war of words between the president...
srnnews.com

Filipinos bid farewell to former president Benigno Aquino

MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine former president Benigno Aquino was laid to rest in a Manila cemetery on Saturday beside his parents, two of the Southeast Asian country’s democracy icons. Hundreds of mourners in black and white, some also wearing yellow – the colour associated with the Aquino family and a 1986...
gmanetwork.com

Palace, gov't officials condole with Aquino family over ex-President Noynoy’s death

Malacañang expressed condolences to the family of the late former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III who died on Thursday morning. “A moment of silence and prayer for former President Benigno Aquino III. We condole with the family of the former President over his untimely demise,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.
