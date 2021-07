Senior ministers have banded together to propose a plan allowing for international travel restrictions to be significantly eased off. The scheme would involve eliminating the amber list as soon as July 19—the new revised 'freedom day'—for all 31 million Brits (and counting) who have been fully inoculated. With a four week extension to what was suppose to mark phase four of the roadmap out of lockdown, ministers are now looking to use this time to accelerate vaccine rollout in order to include as many people as possible.