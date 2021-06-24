Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE has big plans for Edge and Seth Rollins

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Posted by 
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WWE appears to be preparing for its next big annual event, the quintessential summer Big Four: Summerslam. After a terrible year of pandemic, the Stamford-based company is considering staging such an important event next August, that it will even put Wrestlemania aside, given that Summerslam will be the first Big Four to be staged after the return of WWE on the road and will therefore have a much more important and meticulous construction by the federation for its fans, returning to the arenas that have remained empty for far too long between 2020 and 2021.

www.wrestling-world.com
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Backstage#Wwe Smackdown#Wwe Champion#Combat#Wwe Smackdown#Canadian#Universal Champion#Wwe Champion#Swiss#Cell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWE411mania.com

More Reactions To WWE Releases: Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley, & More Comment

The bevy of WWE releases today continues to draw reactions from the wrestling world and Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley and more have shared their comments. As reported earlier, WWE released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Murphy and Santana Garrett on Wednesday. Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Renee Paquette, CM Punk, and Miro had been among those who shared their thoughts earlier and you can see comments by Rollins, Banks, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, Adam Pearce, Foley, and recent WWE releases Jessie McKay and Mojo Rawley below:
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks And Other WWE, AEW, NJPW, Impact Wrestlers React To WWE Releases

Several WWE, AEW, NJPW and Impact Wrestling stars took to Twitter today and reacted to the latest round of WWE releases. As noted, WWE released 6 Superstars today – Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett. You can find backstage reports on the departures here and here. You can also find statements from the following released Superstars at these links – Strowman, Black (and here), Lana, Murphy, Garrett.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Seth Rollins ‘Breaks Character’ In Emotional Photo

WWE star Seth Rollins portrays a heel persona in the company but it is needless to say how generous human being Rollins is off the screen. He and his wife, Becky Lynch were recently blessed with a baby girl, Roux and he now understands the feeling of being a father.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Photos: New Photos Of Becky Lynch In Shape

“The Man” Becky Lynch has got her abs back. Seth Rollins’ Black & Brave Wrestling Academy revealed a new photo of Lynch and Rollins working out with a class from the school, and the photo went viral on Twitter due to fans commenting on how great Lynch looks after giving birth back in December. The group can be seen doing The Murph Challenge for the annual fundraiser of the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation.
MLBESPN

WWE Hell in a Cell: Big changes are on the horizon

The final pay-per-view event of the WWE's Thunderdome era is upon us. The digital fan experience started inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, in August 2020, moved to Tropicana Field in Tampa and eventually landed at the Yuengling Center in Tampa once the MLB season started. The digital fan experience carried WWE through the last year, but there's a light at the end of the tunnel. By mid-July, WWE will return to its seemingly endless touring schedule, traveling throughout the United States with full arenas of fans in attendance.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: Hell in a Cell fallout

Tonight's SmackDown features the fallout from Hell in a Cell and a Roman Reigns victory celebration. On SmackDown last week, Reigns defeated Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell match to retain the Universal Championship. Tonight, Reigns holds a victory celebration to commemorate his win over Mysterio. Earlier in...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Reacts Angrily To Edge Vs. Roman Reigns At WWE MITB

Following Edge’s surprise return and attack on Roman Reigns, Edge has officially received his rematch opportunity for the Universal Championship against The Tribal Chief at Money In The Bank in three weeks. Before Edge’s return last night, Seth Rollins, another top-tier contender on the blue brand, asked for his Universal...
WWEjioforme.com

The John Report: WWE Smackdown 06/25/21 Review – WWE Sports

Welcome to this week’s WWE Smackdown review. This week’s show is a follow-up to the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view from this past Sunday. On the Smackdown side of things at Hell in a Cell, Bianca Belair defeated Bayley to retain the Smackdown Women’s Title in a Hell in a Cell match. Seth Rollins beat Cesaro to get his win back from WrestleMania when Cesaro beat Rollins. Also, Sami Zayn got his win back when he beat Kevin Owens, who beat Zayn at WrestleMania. Those were the only three matches from Smackdown.
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary (06.25.21)

(Hi. If you're following along live, please be aware you will probably have to refresh this page once or twice to get the latest updates. These updates will be timestamped - in Central - time so you can know just how far behind we are. Seriously, I watch these shows on YouTube TV and they're always, like, a minute behind everyone else.)
WWEBleacher Report

Edge Returns, Money in the Bank Qualifiers and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

No matter how good Friday's episode of SmackDown was going to be, the episode was always going to have a feeling of sadness following the 13 releases we learned about earlier in the day. Sean Ross Sapp and Jeremy Lambert on Fightful detailed the departures. Nobody from the blue brand...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Edge Attacks In WWE SmackDown Return

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has returned to SmackDown. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX closed with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns giving his State of the Universal Title Address, which came after his celebration over last Friday’s Hell In a Cell match with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio. Paul Heyman spoke during the main event segment and talked about how Reigns had taken out the entire division in less than a year, naming Edge, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Mysterios. Heyman then said they were being forced to do something they’d never done before because they have no other choice as there’s no one else left to challenge Reigns. That’s when the music hit and out came Edge to a big pop.
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.25.21

Another Friday night, another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re on the heels of the Hell in a Cell PPV, where Bianca Belair defeated Bayley to retain the Smackdown women’s title and Seth Rollins pinned Cesaro. One of our matches tonight is a mixed tag team match between those four, Rollins and Bayley teaming up against Belair and Cesaro. We’re also still in pretty dire need of a main event program, because Roman Reigns is still your champion but doesn’t have a program as we head towards Money in the Bank. There’s only 3 more Smackdown’s after this one to get to that PPV so they better jump on this quickly. Odds are Jey Uso coming around to the light as Jimmy has now more or less aligned himself with Roman, unless Jimmy’s playing a longer con game, but either way this story needs to get in gear. The IC title picture is rather empty, and a serious afterthought given that Commander Azeez gets more time devoted to him than the champion does. Two players looking for a place to land right now are Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin, they concluded their little feud last week and will both be looking to move on. Well, let’s get to the action.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PRIMER 6/25: Head of the Table Celebration, Cesaro & Bianca vs. Rollins & Bayley, Apollo vs. Big E for Money in the Bank

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... TAMPA, FL. IN THE THUNDERDOME AT THE YUENGLING CENTER. BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Match Results from Last Week. Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez defeated Kevin Owens & Big E. Shinsuke...
WWEJohn Green's tumblr

Hell in a Cell 2021 Preview: Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Bitter rivals Cesaro and Seth Rollins will look to take each other out of action when they go head-to-head this Sunday at WWE Hell in a Cell. Since Seth Rollins returned from a hiatus several months ago to feel slated by Cesaro’s response to his vision for a better WWE, the two Superstars have been fighting tooth-and-nail. From countless Cesaro Swings both inside the ring and backstage, to multiple Rollins Stomps and an epic matchup at WrestleMania, they have left nothing but destruction in their wake.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

WWE Hell In A Cell 2021 - Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins Result

Seth freakin Rollins has finally defeated Cesaro. At WWE Hell in a Cell 2021, Seth Rollins defeated his most recent arch nemesis in singles competition in a very serendipitous fashion.Before Cesaro could apply his signature giant swing, Seth Rollins was able to roll up the Swiss athlete in a small package for the count of three.