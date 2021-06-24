WWE has big plans for Edge and Seth Rollins
WWE appears to be preparing for its next big annual event, the quintessential summer Big Four: Summerslam. After a terrible year of pandemic, the Stamford-based company is considering staging such an important event next August, that it will even put Wrestlemania aside, given that Summerslam will be the first Big Four to be staged after the return of WWE on the road and will therefore have a much more important and meticulous construction by the federation for its fans, returning to the arenas that have remained empty for far too long between 2020 and 2021.www.wrestling-world.com