The Detroit Red Wings have a King’s Ransom in cap space this summer. Plenty of speculation about the Red Wings looking at picking up assets by trading for bad contracts. But what isn’t getting enough attention is how the money might be used to acquire good contracts, or intriguing players who might have to be dealt because the team has cap issues. For example, the Red Wings may call the St. Louis Blues to discuss 24-year-old Vince Dunn. He can’t be protected in the expansion draft.