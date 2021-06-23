A group of three undergraduate Columbia students will be among 12 teams to compete in a revival of the 1960s quiz show College Bowl this month on NBC. In each show, teams of three must work together to answer questions. The top two schools advance to the final, where they compete head-to-head for the Capital One College Bowl trophy and a scholarship. Students from Columbia College and SEAS will compete on the university's squad against teams from University of Alabama, Auburn University, University of Michigan, University of Minnesota, Ole Miss, Morehouse College, University of Tennessee, University of Southern California, UCLA, University of Virginia, and Xavier of Louisiana.