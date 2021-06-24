Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

By Lisa Levin
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SZAN_0adpiWCl00
  • Data on durable goods orders for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Durable goods orders, which dropped 1.3% in April, are expected to increase 2.0% in May.
  • Gross Domestic Product report for the first quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The first-quarter GDP is expected to increase 6.4%.
  • An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is likely to widen to $87.9 billion in May from $85.7 billion in April.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 380,000 for the June 19 week from 412,000 in the prior week.
  • Data on wholesale inventories for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Wholesale inventories are expected to rise 0.4% in May from a 0.3% increase in April.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for June will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index rising to 29 in June from 26 in the previous month.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
52K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Data#Gross Domestic Product#Gdp#Stocks#Federal Reserve Bank#The Kansas City Fed#Treasury#Dallas Fed#St Louis Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Trade
News Break
Economy
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks fall on COVID-19 worries; economic data eyed

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped from record highs on Monday, on worries about a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia over the weekend, while investors eye a slew economic data later this week. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 9.49 points, or 0.29%, to 3,293.35 by 0216 GMT. ** Investors were concerned about a spike in coronavirus infections in Asia, with Australia's most populous city of Sydney plunging into a lockdown. ** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.12%, while peer SK Hynix dropped 1.56%. Battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver fell 0.48% and 1.59%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 87.0 billion won ($76.93 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** Investors are seen taking a wait-and-see stance after KOSPI broke above the 3,300-level ... The focus is on series of economic indicators due later this week and Micron Technology's earnings guidance," said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** South Korea's May industrial output data is due on Wednesday, while trade and inflation data will be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,129.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.19%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.7 per dollar, down 0.3%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,131.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 109.83. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 1.468%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.4 basis points to 2.134%. ($1 = 1,130.9700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Marketsmilwaukeesun.com

U.S. dollar edges up ahead of key economic data

NEW YORK, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar inched higher in late trading on Monday as investors awaited the nation's monthly payrolls data. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.04 percent at 91.8864. In late New York trading, the euro decreased to...
BusinessForbes

The Implications Of Softening Economic Data

After a week of heightened financial market volatility caused by the Fed’s “Dots,” (week ended June 19), the past week was like a walk in the park with much lower market volatility and the equity markets resuming an upward bias. What we have observed, however, is that much of the newly released data, including employment, housing, income, durable goods, and even inflation shows the economy expanding at a much slower speed than markets have assumed.
BusinessFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Economy sees flat consumer spending

WASHINGTON – Consumer spending was flat in May, with incomes dropping for a second month, as the effect of the government's pandemic stimulus payments waned. Inflation, however, posted a sizable gain, with prices excluding food and energy jumping by the largest amount in nearly three decades. The flat reading for...
Businessbusinesshala.com

Fed’s Rosengren Says 2022 Rate Hike in Play as Job Market Heals

(Businesshala) — Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said the Federal Reserve could consider an interest rate hike to near zero in late 2022 as soon as the labor market reaches full employment and inflation is on central bank targets. is. The criteria are that we have a sustainable inflation rate, that is, 2% or more, and we are at full employment,” Rosengren said in a broadcast interview with Yahoo Finance. “I expect it’s quite possible that we’ll see it by the end of next year, but it depends on whether the economy grows as strongly as I’m expecting.”
BusinessParadise Post

Mootz: Inflation outlook for 2021

As our nation continues to recover from the effects of COVID-19, one economic trend has been capturing news attention as of late. Consumer prices are rising amidst economic recovery. In fact, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.8% in April 2021, jumping by a greater-than-expected 4.2% year-over-year. With upward trending...
BusinessThe Daily Star

Data confirms US inflation spike but unlikely to rattle Fed

Prices have indeed spiked in the United States, government data released Friday said, but analysts believe the increase isn't enough to change minds at the Federal Reserve, which is planning to keep rates low to help the economy recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures (PCE)...
RetailBusiness Insider

European Economics Preview: Germany Gfk Consumer Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer sentiment survey data from Germany is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, German GfK consumer confidence survey results are due. Economists expect the forward-looking sentiment index to improve to -4 in July from -7 in June. At...
Stocksillinoisnewstoday.com

U.S. stocks end up mixed in fresh economic data

New York, June 25 (Xinhua)-US stocks finished mixing on Friday as investors analyzed a large amount of economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.02 points (0.69%) to 34,433.84. The S & P 500 rose 14.22 points (0.33%) to 4,280.71. The Nasdaq Composite fell 9.32 points (0.06%) to 14,360.39.
Stockstucsonpost.com

U.S. stocks rise following economic data

NEW YORK, June 24 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks traded higher on Thursday morning as investors digested the nation's weekly jobless claims numbers. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 286.87 points, or 0.85 percent, to 34,161.11. The S&P 500 was up 25.52 points, or 0.60 percent, to 4,267.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 108.27 points, or 0.76 percent, to 14,380.01.
Marketseconomies.com

Dollar steadies after positive economic data

The US dollar held steadily against most of its peers on Thursday, after the release of upbeat US economic data. The US Department of Labor revealed that the number of initial unemployment claims fell to 411K last week from 418K, while analysts forecast 382K. The second reading of the US...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures point to record highs with economic data, Fed speeches on deck

U.S. stock futures pointed to record highs at Thursday’s opening bell as traders await key economic data and further commentary from the Federal Reserve. Dow futures traded up 173 points, or 0.51%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.47% and 0.56%, respectively. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are on track to open at all-time highs.
BusinessSchaeffer's Investment Research

Economic Data in Store as June Winds Down

Following the recent Fed-driven news cycle, the end of June will bring plenty of supplemental economic data. May jobs data is highlighted to close out the month, as well as manufacturing and inflation numbers. Meanwhile, there will be a handful of notable quarterly reports to unpack, including retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), beverage giant Constellation Brands (STZ), General Mills (GIS), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).
Marketseconomies.com

Silver rises despite positive economic data

Silver prices rose on Wednesday, as the US dollar held against its major peers, despite the release of positive economic data. The US manufacturing PMI reached 62.6 points in May, beating forecasts of 61.5 points. The service PMI fell to 64.8 points in May, missing forecasts of a drop to...