Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Alibaba's Ant Says NFTs Aren't Cryptocurrencies As 16,000 Art Copies Get Sold Out In A Blink

By Madhukumar Warrier
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20lc0x_0adpiRn800

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)-backed Ant Group has sought to clarify that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are not cryptocurrencies, according to a report by Reuters.

What Happened: Ant’s clarification came after 16,000 copies of NFTs representing two artworks were reportedly sold on its payment platform Alipay within hours on Wednesday.

According to the Reuters report, the Jack Ma-controlled fintech group’s response was possibly related to China’s intensified crackdown on crypto mining operations in recent days.

Social media users in China had expressed concerns whether NFTs are linked to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which have the same underlying technology.

Why It Matters: NFTs, blockchain-based tokenization of collectible items or art pieces, allow users to own digital assets like retail estate, art, digital sneakers, and video moments. It is a digital asset that is unique and indivisible.

Some NFT artworks that have recorded sky-high valuations recently include Beeple’s ‘The First 5000 Days’ NFT based digital artwork, which was sold for $69 million in an auction in March.

Doge, the classic meme behind the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), was recently sold for about $4 million in an auction, making it the most expensive meme to be sold as NFT so far.

Price Action: Alibaba shares closed almost 1.7% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $214.86 and further rose almost 0.3% in the after-hours session to $215.40.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga France, Benzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
52K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Cryptocurrency#Ant Group#Reuters#Alipay#Fintech#Btc#Nft#French#Italian#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Arts
News Break
Markets
News Break
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Fintech Focus For June 28, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “You become what you believe.”. One Big Thing In Fintech: The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has ordered crypto exchange Binance to stop undertaking any regulated activity in the country. But since the exchange pulled its application for the FCA's crypto-assets register, it will be unable to offer unregulated services — such as spot trading — either.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Alibaba's Stock Broke Out: What's Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has been a frustrating stock for traders and investors since reaching an all-time high of $319.32 way back on Oct. 27 of last year. The stock has been in a massive downtrend and had lost over 35% of its value when it found a May 13 bottom of $204.39. Any attempt for the stock to reverse the trend and move north has been marred by yet another U.S. sanction headline relating to China or the Chinese government’s own criticism of CEO Jack Ma and the multi-national technology company.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Alibaba Group Holding's Unusual Options Activity

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares experienced unusual options activity on Monday. The stock price moved down to $227.24 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Miami, FLPosted by
Benzinga

Bitcoin 2021: Miami's Crypto Movement, The Rise Of Digital Assets

Thousands of cryptocurrency traders headed to Miami earlier this month to attend Bitcoin 2021, the largest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) conference in the world, and the first large in-person event reported on by major news outlets. From the crypto-curious to well-versed, happenings in and out of the event offered an engaging...
CurrenciesPosted by
Benzinga

Crypto of the Day: Compound (COMP). See Why!

The majority of cryptocurrencies right now are sitting inactive in a wallet. These inactive tokens hold value but aren’t doing anything to be productive assets. Compound is a DeFi protocol that hosts lending pools to earn interest on various cryptocurrencies. These pools allow token holders to supply their tokens to others who borrow those tokens at algorithmically set interest rates based on supply and demand.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Blockchain-Backed Art Is Not Cryptocurrency, Ant Group Stresses Amid Crackdown

Ant Group Co. Ltd. has released a statement explaining the differences between cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) after a successful sale of digital artwork on its Alipay platform sparked questions about whether the company was violating China’s cryptocurrency rules. “NFTs are not interchangeable, nor divisible, making them fundamentally different from...
Technologystateofpress.com

China’s Ant highlights distinction between NFTs and cryptocurrencies By Reuters

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s Ant Group sought to draw a distinction on Wednesday between non-fungible tokens (NFTs) available on its platforms and cryptocurrencies currently subject to a crackdown by Beijing, after users expressed confusion. Ant, the Jack Ma-controlled fintech group, put on sale two NFT-backed app images via its payment platform...
Marketsfollowthistrendingworld.com

Thailand prohibits the use of some cryptocurrencies and NFTs

The authorities consider that it is a way to protect their citizens, especially small businesses. The market for digital currencies, for many years, remained a question mark for most of people. Only a few geeks were investing in the model and relying on a computing asset with no clear value. But in recent years this topic has attracted attention and more and more people are willing to turn real money into digital. That has led to several currencies growing in value, but also to many seeing the risk of speculation as too high to ignore. Therefore countries like Thailand are announcing the ban of some criptomonedas and NFT's.
BusinessBBC

Alibaba's Jack Ma is 'lying low', says co-founder

China's best-known entrepreneur Jack Ma is "lying low" and avoiding the spotlight, according to an Alibaba executive. Joe Tsai, who co-founded the Chinese e-commerce giant with Mr Ma, told CNBC he speaks to him every day. "He's actually doing very, very well. He's taken up painting as a hobby, it's...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why XPeng And Li Auto Are Trading Higher Today

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares are trading higher following reports indicating competitor Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will recall nearly 300,000 China-made vehicles amid autopilot software issues. XPeng designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The stock was trading about 6.3%...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s Largest Position

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,957,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 91.9% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $443,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsspglobal.com

Mainland China, Hong Kong IPO markets to remain strong in the rest of 2021

Mainland China and Hong Kong, among the world's top listing destinations, are looking at a busy calendar for initial public offerings in the second half of 2021, after funds raised globally via share sales in the first six months surpassed the amount raised during any half-yearly period in the last five years.
CurrenciesMoney Morning

Why I’m Watching This Bitcoin SPAC This Week

Bitcoin is back up off its $29,000 bottom for the week, on the upswing and gathering strength for a move above $34,000. This weekend’s trading activity will be important; more selling could mean a re-test of $29,000, but a weekend of buying should signal higher prices ahead. Cool as that...
Stocksnewsfinale.com

Jim Cramer says he sold nearly all his bitcoin and that the cryptocurrency isn’t going back up because of structural reasons including regulation and cyberattacks (JIM)

CNBC host Jim Cramer on Monday said he sold nearly all his bitcoin holdings amid various concerns surrounding the cryptocurrency. “Sold almost all of my bitcoin,” Cramer said during Monday’s Squawk on the Street. “Don’t need it. The comment came two months after the CNBC host revealed he used bitcoin...
Commodities & Futureava360.com

Cryptocurrency Copy Trading for New Traders and Investors

Covid-19 has introduced a new normal for many people who were used to busy working life. The transition bares good deeds for the stock trading markets. New traders and investors wish to try their financial luck and probably make it a full-time business. In the past few months (2020-21), the trade market (cryptocurrency market) has registered huge investors. This has created new investment apps to absorb the growing numbers. The apps offer a variety of perks, including zero fees and fast returns.