Elko, NV

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $411,000

Elko Daily Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModel - The Amargosa Status - Not Permitted. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $2,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Road Maintenance Agreement is TBD.

elkodaily.com
