Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elko, NV

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $489,000

Elko Daily Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModel - The Genoa. Please see associated docs for complete list of upgrades in this home. Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator.

elkodaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
City
Genoa, NV
Elko, NV
Real Estate
City
Elko, NV
Elko, NV
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

4101 Gill St, Chesterfield, VA 23831

A charming 1920’s SchoolHouse completely renovated! This house comes with an extra lot! Old world meets the new update world with hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, and a beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, and a full bathroom. Upstairs you will find the primary bedroom plus 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. The home is light and bright and painted with today’s colors! There is a New Carrier multi-stage smart HVAC system, and the attic has been recently reinsulated. Ready to move into and conveniently located to shopping, schools, restaurants, and major highways. This delightful home is a Must See!
Conway, MOPosted by
Conway News Alert

Check out these homes for sale in Conway now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Looking for the perfect hobby farm? Come to Southern Missouri and be self sufficient by growing your own fruits and veggies. 1594 sq. ft.
Castaic, CAPosted by
Castaic Post

Castaic-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Estimated occupancy for Jan 2020. Single family residence features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths of an open and spacious floorplan, 1606 square feet. Lots
Victoria, TXPosted by
Victoria Times

Check out these Victoria homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Looking for A Place With Space? Like new construction on 1 acre of land in an unrestricted area of our community?? Yup! Enjoy
Real Estatechoosethepricegroup.com

1165 Salem Lake Road

Immaculate ranch home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2-car garage, 3 bay 40x60 workshop garage. Home has open living floor plan, walk-out full basement, pool, large entertaining areas around pool and in the basement all in a beautiful country setting not far from shopping and restaurants. Covered front porch offers a lovely entrance into the great room with wood flooring, cathedral ceiling, dining area and kitchen with granite counters, glass tile backsplashes, breakfast bar, stainless appliances and entrance to the full basement. Primary bedroom has trey ceiling, wood flooring, large walk-in closet, large bathroom with double sink vanity, jetted tub, separate shower, tile flooring. Two more bedrooms on the main floor have carpet, blinds and ceiling fans. The walk-out basement is finished except for the utility room and storage closet with two more bedrooms, large family room, and entertainment bar area has granite counters and a refrigerator.
Real Estatemorns.ca

One-time model home in King City, Ont., has a bedroom bigger than most condos

62 Langdon Dr., King City, Ont. Asking price: $3,250,000 (March, 2021) Selling price: $3,178,000 (April, 2021) Previous selling price: $3-million (March, 2017); $2,118,584 (March, 2016) Taxes: $12,884 (2020) Days on the market: Seven. Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty. This one-time model home about a 40-minute drive...
Real Estateremax.ca

254 VALLEY BROOK CIR NW

Beautiful home with so much space to offer, including a large yard with room to park your RV, and a main floor office for working from home. This home has it all. Upstairs has the laundry and bathroom, with three bedrooms including the HUGE master bedroom with attached ensuite with large corner tug and gas fireplace. The upper level looks over the living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook. To the left you'll find a cozy living room off the kitchen with gas fireplace. Access the large back yard from the kitchen, where you'll find a large deck, a covered area for the hot tub, and a large storage shed, and there's still tons of grass space to play. The fence has a gate installed already so that you can pull your RV in and store it in the yard if you desire. The fully finished basement has a 3 piece bathroom, living room and two additional rooms that could be used for anything you like (windows aren't egress for bedrooms). This home has everything, on a corner lot, in a beautiful neighbourhood. Check it out now, it won't last long!
Real Estatefoxroach.com

90 SHARPLESS BLVD

If you're looking for a home in pristine condition, one with stunning details, and one that's been impeccably maintained, then 90 Sharpless Blvd is the home for you! This exquisite property is adorned with hardwood floors from the entrance of the home, to the main living space. Radiant white carpeting compliments the wood flooring on the first level and is accented by crown molding and custom designed columns, a feature unique to this particular home within the design model. The upper level greets you with an open view of the bedrooms, bedrooms that allow for ample space and plenty of natural lighting. The master bedroom is uniquely characterized by vaulted ceilings, two closets and a sizable en suite with double sinks and a soaking tub. Your eyes will especially be drawn to the custom painting in the main living space, the granite countertops in the kitchen and the carefully manicured yard in the back of the home, which gives way to the BREATHTAKING view of the lake. To see all that this BEAUTIFUL home has to offer, make your appointment today!
Real Estatemanausa.com

3201 Horseshoe Trl

Immaculately kept, renovated, 4 bedroom, 2 bath 2,677 sq ft on .49 acres in Killearn Lakes. Equipped with Rinnai Tankless water heater, City Natural Gas for furnace, grill and fireplace, new air condenser, water softener, 2 ovens, cooktop on island, stainless steel appliances and tubular skylights that provide natural light. This home has a beautiful garden in the fenced backyard with a large paver patio which includes a pergola. The master bedroom with walk-in closet, has access to the backyard as well as a separate, private, covered patio with an additional door leading to the master bathroom. Also features a renovated bathroom with a glass, no door shower, garden tub, bay windows, double vanity and a timer controlled heater/light in ceiling to warm the room. 4th bedroom could be utilized as an office/study, playroom or guest room. Walk in to the renovated kitchen with secretary space, island, large bar, beautiful accent tiles, 2 pantries and tons of storage in cabinets. Right off the kitchen is the laundry room with 2 sinks, countertop and cabinets and even room for a small table! Open kitchen to dinning room with bay windows and built-in buffet. Large windows stretch the living room with a brick sitting area and natural gas fireplace. The 2-car garage has a large workshop connected with access to the master patio. This home has it all and is ready for its new owners. All measurements to be verified by buyer.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

8208 Caton Avenue

Welcome home to your stylish 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom townhouse with 2-Car Attached Garage, built in 2016. Located in the community of Creekside Village. The entrance level features a Recreation Room, that can be used to best suit your lifestyle; a home office, private yoga studio, theatre room, or craft space. Ascend the steps in the foyer to the spacious and light-filled second level with hardwood floors through the Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. Admire the regal granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island/breakfast bar, and recessed lighting of the Kitchen. Access your deck from the Dining Room, the perfect space for entertaining or for relaxing after a long day. The top-level of your home features 3 generous Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, and Laundry. The Primary Bedroom contains a private ensuite with a soaking tub, double sink vanity, and stand-alone shower. Delight in the amenities of your new community; two parks, an inground pool, a dog park, a walk/run trail, a fitness center, and a community center. The location is convenient to BWI, Annapolis, Baltimore, Fort Meade, and Washington D.C. Book your appointment today, this home will not last long.
Eugene, ORPosted by
Eugene Voice

These condos are for sale in Eugene

(EUGENE, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Eugene condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

2259 Thomas Kenney Dr, Henrico, VA 23060

Welcome to best maintained home in Spring Lake! This Chelsea Plan home features 3.5 bathrooms, over 2600 square feet, and a finished third floor bonus room. Exemplifying curb appeal at its finest, the professionally landscaped lot is irrigated on all four sides . The 1st floor features 9’ ceilings at 874sf to include a kitchen opening to the large family room with new carpet and a dining room with hardwood floors and all the natural light you could ask for. The kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances and upgraded 36”cabinets with a Bay Window. The 2nd floor contains 8’ ceilings at 1,250sf, 4 bedrooms, and a HUGE master suite with a walk-in closet. The finished 3rd floor features 516 square feet with laminate hardwood floors and a full bathroom. Walking out of the family room onto the large 17x16 deck, you will overlook a beautiful 21x16 patio and an easy to maintain in-ground pool with a new liner and sand exchange. The backyard is fenced in and beautifully maintained. The home has 2 upgraded Zoned Heating with WiFi thermostat & cold AC.
Real Estatefoxroach.com

617 Yarmouth Ave

Welcome to your new home in the heart of the Absecon! Located in a wonderful, established neighborhood - walking distance to Heritage Park and the recreational fields. This warm 2 story home boasts original hardwood floors throughout and lots of natural light. The first floor offers a brand new kitchen featuring solid surface counters with subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. A large picture window adorns the living room allowing the light of day to shine through and more windows in the dining room too. A utility room, an updated full bath and a large recreational space is on the lower level. Then up the few stairs off the living room the hardwood floors continue into all 4 bedrooms and another full updated bath. Gas heat, central air, fenced in backyard, brand new solar panels and more. Do not hesitate, this one will not last!