3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $489,000

Beautiful home with so much space to offer, including a large yard with room to park your RV, and a main floor office for working from home. This home has it all. Upstairs has the laundry and bathroom, with three bedrooms including the HUGE master bedroom with attached ensuite with large corner tug and gas fireplace. The upper level looks over the living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook. To the left you'll find a cozy living room off the kitchen with gas fireplace. Access the large back yard from the kitchen, where you'll find a large deck, a covered area for the hot tub, and a large storage shed, and there's still tons of grass space to play. The fence has a gate installed already so that you can pull your RV in and store it in the yard if you desire. The fully finished basement has a 3 piece bathroom, living room and two additional rooms that could be used for anything you like (windows aren't egress for bedrooms). This home has everything, on a corner lot, in a beautiful neighbourhood. Check it out now, it won't last long!