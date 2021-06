Where are these stocks headed? Keep a look at these stocks this week. Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock gained 87.18% and is currently trading at $7.13 as of11:41 AM. It closed at $3.81 in the last trading session. So far, it has traded 140 million shares which is way higher than its daily average volume of 4.8 million shares. It has traded in the range of $4.97 – $7.22 today so far, and its 52 weeks range is $1.14 – $7.22. The stock has seen a gain of 258.29% in 2021 and 348.42% in a month.