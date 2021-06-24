4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $434,300

Absolutely beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 baths on a cu-de-sac in desirable Kings Grant. Starting from the outside with it's full brick driveway to the turned garage which features a new garage door, tracks and garage opener in 2019 also the garage floor with porcelain tile with Schluter Ditra crack-proof backing installed in 2009 and the garage door has a one way mirror on the door. Step up the brick steps thru the newer double doors installed in 2019 into the large foyer featuring hardwood flooring and off to the side is a see thru fish tank for you enjoyment. Living room and dining room have hardwood flooring and have been freshly painted. The kitchen is a nice size with a large countertop which you can have added seating and all the appliances are stainless steel which will stay with the home. There is also a breakfast area off of the kitchen with a built-in seating area (the table is excluded). Next you walk into the beautiful family room with hardwood flooring and a brick fireplace and included in the famiy room is a home theater system (included are the TV and CD Players) with surround sound which also is included. If this is not enough there is an added spectacular Four Season Room which has been reglassed with new door and windows. Also on the first floor is a Powder Room and nice size laundry room with lots of shelving. Upstairs are 4 generous size bedrooms with the master having it's own bath. The upstairs carpeting is very plush and there are Douglas Pleated Shades in 2010. There are two custom bathrooms upstairs with premium stone tile wall/floor, sink and vanities, Kohler toilets and shower hardwood all done in 2009. Nothing was spared in these bathrooms. They are both showcases. The exterior of the home has new roof shingles, flashings and exhaust stack which were all done in 2008. New whole house stucco walls were done in 2008. There is a brick walkway from the driveway to the back yard which was done professionally. Added features are new gutter leaf filter in 2020 and a new cedar fence in 2015. This one is a beauty you are not going to want to miss this. It will be gone quickly.