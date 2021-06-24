Cancel
Elko, NV

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $488,500

Elko Daily Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModel - The Zephyr. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

elkodaily.com
#Bedroom Home
