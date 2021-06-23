Cancel
Soccer

Hungary Portugal France Euro 2020 Soccer

By Darko Bandic - pool, Pool AP
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonaldo scores 2 to take a step closer to scoring history. Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties to tie the overall men’s scoring record with 109 goals and Portugal advanced to the round of 16 at the European Championship after a 2-2 draw with France. Ronaldo’s tournament-leading fourth and fifth goals moved him level with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109. He also extended his overall tournament record to 14. Karim Benzema scored both of France’s goals for his first ever at the tournament after failing to find the target at Euro 2008 and 2012. Defending champion Portugal finished in third place in the group. France was first and Germany ended up in second.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Karim Benzema
#France
Soccer
Europe
Hungary
Portugal
Germany
Euro
Sports
