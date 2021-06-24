4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $357,000

Immaculately kept, renovated, 4 bedroom, 2 bath 2,677 sq ft on .49 acres in Killearn Lakes. Equipped with Rinnai Tankless water heater, City Natural Gas for furnace, grill and fireplace, new air condenser, water softener, 2 ovens, cooktop on island, stainless steel appliances and tubular skylights that provide natural light. This home has a beautiful garden in the fenced backyard with a large paver patio which includes a pergola. The master bedroom with walk-in closet, has access to the backyard as well as a separate, private, covered patio with an additional door leading to the master bathroom. Also features a renovated bathroom with a glass, no door shower, garden tub, bay windows, double vanity and a timer controlled heater/light in ceiling to warm the room. 4th bedroom could be utilized as an office/study, playroom or guest room. Walk in to the renovated kitchen with secretary space, island, large bar, beautiful accent tiles, 2 pantries and tons of storage in cabinets. Right off the kitchen is the laundry room with 2 sinks, countertop and cabinets and even room for a small table! Open kitchen to dinning room with bay windows and built-in buffet. Large windows stretch the living room with a brick sitting area and natural gas fireplace. The 2-car garage has a large workshop connected with access to the master patio. This home has it all and is ready for its new owners. All measurements to be verified by buyer.