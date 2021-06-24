Cancel
Adams County, IL

Flash Flood Watch issued for Adams by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adams FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of west central Illinois, including the following area, Adams IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Gasconade MO, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Lincoln MO, Marion MO, Moniteau MO, Monroe MO, Montgomery MO, Osage MO, Pike MO, Ralls MO, Shelby MO and Warren MO. * Through Saturday morning. * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected today through Friday morning. Flash flooding will be possible as storms producing heavy rainfall move repeatedly over the same location. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

