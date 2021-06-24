Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Clay, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 03:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Hall; Hamilton; Merrick SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CLAY...CENTRAL ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES UNTIL 400 AM CDT At 331 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Juniata, or 7 miles southwest of Hastings, moving northeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Juniata around 340 AM CDT. Hastings around 350 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Doniphan, Trumbull and Hansen. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and central Nebraska.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Doniphan, NE
City
Juniata, NE
City
Hastings, NE
City
Adams, NE
County
Hall County, NE
County
Merrick County, NE
County
Adams County, NE
City
Trumbull, NE
County
Clay County, NE
County
Hamilton County, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Adams Clay Hall#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
LawPosted by
CBS News

Juul to pay North Carolina $40 million to settle teen vaping suit

North Carolina has become the first U.S. state to hold Juul Labs accountable for what state officials say was the e-cigarette maker's role in encouraging vaping among young people. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced a settlement with Juul under which the company will pay $40 million...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...