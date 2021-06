After he’d topped FP3 by over 0.7s, Verstappen led the way again after the first runs in Q3, with a 0.386s advantage over Hamilton. The world champion found enough time on his final run to out-do Verstappen’s first flying effort in the final segment of qualifying, but the Dutchman had already put the P1 benchmark out of reach as he led the top four runners to the line, as they ran at the rear of the pack on their final laps.