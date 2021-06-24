Cancel
Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new Nurburgring lap record (Video)

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is one of the world’s most impressive production cars, it has previously held records at the Nurburgring and now it has set a new lap record. The 911 GTS 2 RS fitted with the new Manthey Performance Kit, has set a new time of 6:43.300 at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

