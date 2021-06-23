Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

FTX becomes official crypto sponsor of MLB

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto derivatives exchange FTX has become an official sponsor of Major League Baseball, setting the stage for broader mainstream recognition of digital assets. As part of the sponsorship deal, which is expected to last for at least five years, every Major League umpire will receive an FTX patch on their uniform, FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted Wednesday. Over time, the agreement is expected to evolve to include collaboration on the design of world-leading brands.

www.investing.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftx#Design#Derivatives#Ftx#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Crypto
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
NFLPosted by
Sportico

USA Baseball Roster to Feature Four MLB Free Agents for Tokyo Debut

Team USA will announce on Friday the preliminary roster for the upcoming baseball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics. Sportico has learned that four Major League free agents who helped the U.S. qualify last month are expected to be back on the team when it opens play against Israel in the six-nation field on July 30: third baseman Todd Frazier, catcher Tim Federowicz and pitchers Edwin Jackson and David Robertson.
MLBaithority.com

MLB, FTX Form First-Ever Global Sports League-Cryptocurrency Exchange Partnership

FTX Trading Limited and West Realm Shires Services Inc., owners and operators of FTX.COM and FTX.US, and Major League Baseball (MLB), announced a new long-term, global partnership. FTX.US has partnered with MLB in relation to the US, and FTX.COM internationally. FTX.COM and FTX.US have, together, established FTX as the Official Cryptocurrency Exchange brand of MLB. This deal, the first-ever partnership between a professional sports league and a cryptocurrency exchange, was established to create increased brand awareness for FTX and continued innovation for MLB.
MLBDeadspin

That dumb MLB moon ad was just about crypto

Nothing could possibly be more fitting than Major League Baseball being sponsored by currently-plummeting cryptocurrencies. FTX is now the “Official Cryptocurrency Exchange brand of MLB,” according to a release, because apparently MLB thinks they’re cool and hip and “with it.”. FTX branding will appear on all umpire uniforms starting at...
MLBCoinDesk

FTX Strikes Sponsorship Deal With MLB, Umpires to Wear Crypto Exchange’s Logo

Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX is doubling down on sports sponsorships. The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.
MLBcryptoslate.com

FTX is now “official crypto exchange” of the Major League Baseball (MLB)

Crypto exchange FTX today announced it had signed a long-term, global partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB), an American professional baseball organization and the oldest of the major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. Signing on the MLB. FTX.US, the exchange’s American arm, has additionally formed an...
NBAcryptopotato.com

After the Miami Heat: FTX Partners With Major League Baseball (MLB)

FTX continues with its sports partnerships in the US by announcing a new collaboration with Major League Baseball (MLB). After joining forces with NBA’s Miami Heat, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX keeps its expansion with significant partnerships – this time is the US MLB. As a result, the trading platform has become the Official Cryptocurrency Exchange brand of the league.
NBAcryptonews.com

NBA, MLB, E-sports, And Now Bündchen & Brady Join FTX's Marketing Team

US-based model, activist, and businesswoman Gisele Bündchen and American football star Tom Brady have taken an equity stake in crypto derivatives exchange FTX and will become its ambassadors, working on the charitable side of the business as well. The company said that the couple entered a long-term partnership with West...
MLBPosted by
AllSooners

Former Oklahoma Pitcher Cade Cavalli to Participate in MLB Futures Game

The Major League Baseball season is continuing to move along with the annual All-Star festivities rapidly approaching in Denver, CO. The first event of the week at the home of the Colorado Rockies is the annual Futures Game, which essentially serves as an All-Star Game of all the best minor league players in baseball.
NFLdecrypt.co

Crypto Giant FTX Buying Stake in Stocktwits: Sources

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried repping esports team TSM. Image: FTX. The deal will see FTX invest in Stocktwits and potentially acquire it outright. The investment is a logical extension of FTX's recent bid to raise its brand profile. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has signed a series of splashy sports and entertainment...
MLBchatsports.com

MLB, FTX Announce Long-Term, Global Partnership

FTX Trading Limited and its parent company West Realm Shires Services Inc., owners of United States-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX.US, announced a long-term and global partnership with Major League Baseball. In doing so, FTX has become the official cryptocurrency exchange brand for MLB. It marks the first ever partnership between a...
MLBerienewsnow.com

Greene, Torkleson Named to MLB Futures Game

Two members of the Erie SeaWolves will get a chance to showcase the games next stars as part of Major League Baseball's All-Star Weekend in Colorado. Outfielder Riley Greene and infielder Spencer Torkelson will represent the American League in the Future's Game July 11 from Coors Field. The game will...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Ex-Mets GM Jared Porter on MLB ineligible list through 2022

Major League Baseball has placed former Mets general manager Jared Porter on the ineligible list, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Wednesday, following a league investigation into reports he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages to a female reporter. Porter will be ineligible through at least the 2022 season, after which he...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Brennen Davis

A pair of Chicago Cubs prospects will represent the team in the All-Star Futures Game, set to be played in Denver, Colorado ahead of the MLB All-Star Game. Outfielder Brennen Davis and pitcher Manuel Rodriguez were both named to the squad, which was revealed by Major League Baseball on Wednesday. Davis, who came into the season ranked as the number…