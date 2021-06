Before we get into the specifics, let’s take a look at how miners have evolved over time. Initially, the level of mining difficulty was extremely low. Bitcoin could be mined profitably on a simple central processing unit of a personal computer in the early days (CPU). People began mining on GPU cards in less than two years because they were more adaptable to higher clock speeds with the addition of some software. That is, they were able to perform more calculations per second by using parallel processing. These, like CPUs, were profitable for only a few years.