Gov. Abbott issues statement on VP Harris upcoming visit to Texas border
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday issued a statement on Vice President and Border Czar Kamala Harris announcing her first visit to Texas’ southern border:. “Vice President Harris is ignoring the real problem areas along our southern border that are not protected by the border wall and are being overrun by the federal government’s ill-thought-out open border policies. She will fail in her mission if she refuses to speak to residents of the Del Rio sector whose homes and ranches are being overrun by gangs and smugglers.www.kltv.com