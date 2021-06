While at one point in time, buying Bitcoin might have been a difficult process that only a handful of people could execute, nowadays, it is actually just as simple as buying any other asset out there. All you really have to do is find an excellent broker that will offer you access to competitive fees, and after you’ve made your decision, the next thing you’ll need to do is deposit funds using your credit card, debit card, or e-wallet and decide how much you actually want to invest in Bitcoin.