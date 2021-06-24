Seagate FireCuda 530 M.2 NVMe Gen 4 SSD drive
Seagate has launched its new range of FireCuda 530 M.2 NVMe Gen 4 SSD drive drives this week making them available priced at $140 for the 500GB version, $240 for the 1TB, $490 for the 2TB SSD and $950 for the 4 TB SSD drive. The new NVMe Gen 4 SSD drives are capable of providing up to 7300 MB/s, the FireCuda 530 catalyzes PCIe Gen4 power with transfer rates up to two times faster than PCIe Gen3 SSDs and 12 times faster than SATA based SSDs explains Seagate in its press release.www.geeky-gadgets.com