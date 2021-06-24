Seagate FireCuda 530 M.2 NVMe Gen 4 SSD drive

We did some quick benchmarking on the SK Hynix Gold P31 1TB NVMe storage device, and it has shown some impressive performance based on the tests done so far. Take a look at the Crystal Disk Mark standard test charts and PC Mark Storage benchmarks below. The Western Digital SN750 drive we compared it with is known to be a good quality, and well performing NVMe device, while the SK Hynix does actually seem to edge it out a bit, at least in these quick tests. Both the SK Hynix and the Western Digital are using proprietary controllers from what I understand, and both were formatted and tested empty for the comparisons below.