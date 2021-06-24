Clarion Area honors 2021 graduates
CLARION Clarion Area senior students were recognized during an awards assembly May 25, at Clarion Area High School. Clarion Area Education Association Scholarships Jenna Miller received the Clarion Area Education Association Scholarship for Valedictorian ($1,000) and Nekane Petrissans received the award for Salutatorian ($800). CAEA Scholarships of $500 each were awarded to Isabella Aristeguieta, Brenna Campbell, Ava Cherico, Noah DiTullio, Calvin German and Isabella Klein.www.theclarionnews.com