The U.S. House of Representatives passed an Environmental, Social, and Governance-specific bill as part of a larger corporate governance push on June 16, giving a greenlight to the ESG Disclosure and Simplification Act and the Disclosure of Tax Havens and Offshoring Act by a narrow margin of 215 to 214. The bill – which still needs approve from the Senate – would require the Securities and Exchange Commission to establish standardized ESG metrics, including for climate risks, political spending, executive pay, and taxation rates, and to mandate that publicly-traded companies make disclosures accordingly in “any filing … that requires audited financial statements” in order to improve transparency as companies increasing make voluntary ESG-centric statements to appeal to eco-conscious consumers.