This post was co-written by Amr Ragab, AWS Sr. Solutions Architect, EC2 Engineering and Anant Nawalgaria, former AWS Professional Services EMEA. One of the most common needs we have heard from customers in Autonomous Vehicle (AV) development, is to launch a hybrid deployment environment at scale. As vehicle fleets are deployed across the globe, they are capturing real-time telemetry and sensory data. A data lake is created to process the data, and then iterating that dataset improves machine learning models for L3+ development. These datasets can include 4K60Hz camera video captures, LIDAR, RADAR and car telemetry data. The first step is to create the data gravity on which the compute and labeling portions will operate.