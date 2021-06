A pair of Eastern Conference foes prepare to exchange pleasantries on Sunday, as D.C. United gets to take on New York City FC. NYFC comes into the match sitting tied for fourth with the Columbus Crew at 14 points, as New York is 4-3-2 in 2021 thus far. Their game-log has been fairly up-and-down to start. As they only had back-to-back wins against FC Cincinnati and Philadelphia at the end of April, followed up by a pair of consecutive 1-1 draws with Orlando City SC and Toronto FC.