In 2006, he celebrated his professional debut in the Bundesliga under the colors of Hertha Berlin. He is now back in the fold. Kevin-Prince Boateng, 34, born in the German capital, has signed up for a season for Hertha. After his first stop in Berlin, the attacking midfielder had traveled and attended the biggest European clubs: Tottenham, Dortmund, AC Milan, Schalke, FC Barcelona … an interview given to the media of the Berlin club, KPB recounted which players inspired him. With a touch of humor and not without flattering his ego, the Ghanaian international spoke of his significant encounters.