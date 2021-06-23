Cancel
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Daily Journal
This evening in Park Hills: A few clouds overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

