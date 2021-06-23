Stirlingshire 4 - Stirling - The castle , the Stirling Heads/ washing the car and riding the bike

Gabby the motorhome was still parked up on the park and ride as we the driver and navigator were just about ready to walk into the castle grounds at Stirling . It was uphill all the way as you would expect with a castle and the sun was beating down on us. We were greeted at the gate . Masks on . Hands sterilized . The routine began as it always did. We told the guy in the wooden hut that we had tickets and were told to walk up and pick them up at the next gate . Masks off as we walked up . Masks on as we were approached . "Can you come with me " We were nudged towards a desk where our hands were sanitized again and our tickets were printed out . "Welcome to our castle " " It is a one way system , easy to follow , the arrows will direct you around " " You can go to the left and see the gardens first . Which is what we did .