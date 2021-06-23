Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Stirlingshire 4 - Stirling - The castle , the Stirling Heads/ washing the car and riding the bike

travelblog.org
 13 days ago

Gabby the motorhome was still parked up on the park and ride as we the driver and navigator were just about ready to walk into the castle grounds at Stirling . It was uphill all the way as you would expect with a castle and the sun was beating down on us. We were greeted at the gate . Masks on . Hands sterilized . The routine began as it always did. We told the guy in the wooden hut that we had tickets and were told to walk up and pick them up at the next gate . Masks off as we walked up . Masks on as we were approached . "Can you come with me " We were nudged towards a desk where our hands were sanitized again and our tickets were printed out . "Welcome to our castle " " It is a one way system , easy to follow , the arrows will direct you around " " You can go to the left and see the gardens first . Which is what we did .

www.travelblog.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Bike#Uk#French#Scottish#Roman#The Chapel Royal#Victorian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Arts
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Woman dies after becoming unresponsive on rollercoaster ride

A woman from Ohio has died after going on a rollercoaster at an amusement park in Santa Claus, Indiana. The woman was identified as Dawn R. Jankovic, 47, of Brunswick, ohio.“Earlier this evening, a female Guest returned to the station of The Voyage roller coaster unresponsive. Holiday World EMTs arrived three minutes later and immediately began to render first aid. The Guest was transported via ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana,” the theme park said in a statement.After getting to the hospital, she is believed to have died later that evening. After an inspection, the ride was deemed safe...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bear Charges and Tackles Bow Hunter

Watching this footage is about as close as we ever want to be to being attacked by a bear. It lets you experience all the adrenaline with none of the pesky being shred to pulled human pork. The video, uploaded to Youtube by a bow hunter, begins with the hunter...
Economydrinks-insight-network.com

Wolfcraig Scotch Distillery to develop $19m distillery in Stirling, UK

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Wolfcraig Scotch Distillery has signed a land deal with Ambassador Group to develop a $19m (£15m) Scotch whisky distillery. The distillery at the Craigforth Campus in Stirling, UK, will also feature a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy