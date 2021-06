Jackie Fitzgerald, née Gale Ann Jackson, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 21, 2021, surrounded by family. She was 81 years old. Jackie’s husband John (whom she nicknamed Jerry) preceded her in death by a dozen years, and the family takes great comfort that they are finally together again. She is survived by her three children, Patrick, Thomas and Kathleen; and her four grandchildren, Sean, Katelyn, Tiernan and Aidan.