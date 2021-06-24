This week in Coos County history: June 20-22
Chief Davis succeeds in securing next gathering — had fine time at Corvallis. Word from Corvallis is that Marshfield secured the 1922 convention of the Oregon Association of Fire Chiefs which has just closed its annual convention there. Chief J.W. Davis, in behalf of the Marshfield fire department, presented the invitation. His action was supplemented by requests from Gordon Rasmussen and others. Mr. Davis is expected home Wednesday from the meeting. Concerning the session, a Corvallis dispatch says: