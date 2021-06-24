Cancel
Earth's major geological event 'pulse' is 27.5 million years

By Jak Connor
 4 days ago
A new study has revealed that most major geological events that happen on Earth happened every 27.5 million years. Researchers have penned a new study in Geoscience Frontiers, and according to an analysis on 89 major geological events that have happened in the past 260 million years, most major geological events occur in intervals of 27.5 million years. So, what is a major geological event? The researchers took into account events such as extinctions, ocean anoxic events, rising sea levels, large volcanic activity, and Earth's tectonic plates shifting.

