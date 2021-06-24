Earth's major geological event 'pulse' is 27.5 million years

Although the night sky changes very little on human timescales, the Universe is not a static place. We wheel about in motion around the galactic center. Stars are born, and die in violent explosions. Galaxies collide. And, for the first time, astronomers have just found evidence that some of the largest structures in the cosmos rotate, on a scale of hundreds of millions of light-years. If validated, it would represent the largest rotating structure ever seen - suggesting that angular momentum can be generated on absolutely mind-blowing scales. The structure in question is a cosmic filament, a long, cylindrical structure of dark matter,...