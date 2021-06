Sporting Kansas City’s Daniel Salloi may not have been the biggest name to come into MLS when he signed in 2016, but it is hard not to see his growing impact in the league. Salloi scored in the 71st minute on Saturday in Sporting Kansas City’s 1-1 home tie with Austin FC. The 24-year old Hungarian forward is now on four goals and two assists through nine games (seven starts) to start this season.