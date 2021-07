QUARTERBACK - JOE HUMPHREYS. I went back and forth and back and forth and back and forth, which I explain below. But let's focus on why I picked Humphreys. First and foremost, I felt that he was the best combination of athleticism and throwing ability out there. In fact, he was the most athletic out of any of the guys to come through. While a couple had better arms (like Kargman and Veltkamp and Lainez), he wasn't that far behind them in arm talent. I have a feeling we'll hear about him in a couple years dominating at whatever school he ends up playing for.