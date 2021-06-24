Average Selling Price Of New Cars Increases To All-Time Record
Just earlier today, we talked about a very unusual phenomenon on the used car market in the United States. Many high-end and mainstream one- to three-year-old models now cost more than when they were sold new, and a new report shows the situation is similar on the new car scene. In fact, market analysts at Kelley Blue Book have discovered the average selling price of new cars in the country has hit an all-time record last month.www.motor1.com