Average Selling Price Of New Cars Increases To All-Time Record

It's not a great time to buy a new car, even if that "new car" hails from a used car lot. Soaring demand and low inventory due to chip shortages pushed used car prices to near-new vehicle costs, but that gravy train for dealers may soon reach its stop. According to the latest data from Cox Automotive, which Bloomberg reported Thursday, wholesale auction prices reached a tipping point with a pricing peak likely in the rearview mirror now. In turn, used car prices for buyers should start to trend downward in the weeks to come.