Average Selling Price Of New Cars Increases To All-Time Record

By Angel Sergeev
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 4 days ago
Just earlier today, we talked about a very unusual phenomenon on the used car market in the United States. Many high-end and mainstream one- to three-year-old models now cost more than when they were sold new, and a new report shows the situation is similar on the new car scene. In fact, market analysts at Kelley Blue Book have discovered the average selling price of new cars in the country has hit an all-time record last month.

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

With dwindling supply and increased demand, new car prices soared even further in May, representing an all-time high in year-over-year growth for the month. In data compiled and released by Kelley Blue Book, the average new car transaction price was $41,263, an increase of $2,125 or 5.4% over May 2020. It's also a $493 or 1.2% increase over April 2021.