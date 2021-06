Louis Vuitton’s latest sneakers may have been born from NBA lore, but you won’t want to shoot hoops in these stylish kicks. On Thursday, the French fashion house debuted its Men’s Spring Summer 2022 collection in Paris. Among the new items were an eye-catching range of Air Force 1 sneakers, made in collaboration with Nike. Artistic director Virgil Abloh presented 21 new kicks in vibrant shades of green, red, yellow and blue, with many showcasing unique artwork and label’s classic checkered print. As you might expect, Abloh also made sure the Louis Vuitton monogram features prominently on each of the new kicks.