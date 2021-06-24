Cancel
Sandpoint, ID

Bits ‘n’ Pieces: June 24, 2021

Sandpoint Reader
 5 days ago

East, west or beyond, sooner or later events elsewhere may have a local impact. A recent sampling:. Following two dry winters, low water levels are killing more than half of juvenile salmon in the Klamath River, SFGate.com reported. The condition allows proliferation of a native parasite. The Yurok Tribe fisheries director regards it as a “climate catastrophe.” Impacts will include water allocations cuts to farmers and ranchers, as well as long-term crippling of fish runs. For the Klamath Basin community the low flow is an emergency, with an urgent need for a federal disaster relief bill that should include a foundation for building a more resilient ecology and economy in the Basin area.

