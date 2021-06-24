Cancel
The bees are back as BeeFense BeeMastered buzzes onto Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC

By Neil Watton (neil363)
thexboxhub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready to BEE the hero? Are you up for buzzing your way to Tower Beefense glory? You’ll be the queen of the hive with BeeFense BeeMastered. Available to purchase and download right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC, BeeFense BeeMastered is the latest attempt to buzz some life into the Tower Defense genre; a genre which has struggled to keep on trend for a few years now.

www.thexboxhub.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
