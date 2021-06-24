The bees are back as BeeFense BeeMastered buzzes onto Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC

The sequel to the beloved, adorable farming game Slime Rancher will release next year on Xbox Series X and PC. For those that may have missed this epic gem, Slime Rancher is a first person farming simulator. Unlike other farming games, this one takes place on a far away planet and your cows, chickens and goats are replaced by slimy little creatures. Players will be harvesting poop although the game refers to it as “plorts”, these can then be used to earn money in order to expand your farm into a full blown poo plorts factory. Yucky fun!