Leave all earthly worries behind and get ready for an action adventure game that WILL KILL YOU Yes, Infinitrap: Rehamstered has a nearly infinite number of deadly traps in a massive, ever-expanding dungeon AND it may involve some hamsters. You guessed as much, right? What you didn’t know is that you get to play as Ohio Jack – a seasoned, handsome, rugged adventurer – and the world’s 2nd best adventurer. And he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty, or die a lot. We hear a dungeon calling your name. Explore, survive, die, retry – in Infinitrap: Rehamstered.