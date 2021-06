A blockbuster number of companies might go public in Thailand in 2021, CNBC reported. Ken Fong, head of equity capital market research for Asia-Pacific at Dealogic, told CNBC that the country typically has approximately 30 public listings annually, while data showed that most typically arrive in third and fourth quarters. The country has seen 14 listings to date in 2021. Its initial public offering (IPO) space now seems to be “on track to have a record year,” Fong said, as per the report. Beyond Thailand, the Philippines experienced a relatively formidable performance in its IPO space on the heels of Monde Nissin’s debut.