There’s a tendency to think that the world revolves around the Premier League. While it is true that England’s top flight has huge influence among the global game, pulling in the biggest revenues and attracting many of the top names, Euro 2020 has been a timely reminder of the reality beyond the confines of this island. Lots of the narratives to have unfolded so far have raised questions over some accepted Premier League wisdom, forcing fans to admit that maybe they don’t know it all.