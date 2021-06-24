Cancel
Travis Scott Co-Designed Dior's Spring 2022 Men’s Collection

By Sarah Osei
Highsnobiety
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long string of collabs that have seen the iconic atelier completely transformed, Dior just took this formula to the next level by teaming up with Travis Scott for a co-designed Spring 2022 Men's collection. If Kim Jones is high fashion's king of collabs, with partnerships with Kaws, Daniel...

www.highsnobiety.com
