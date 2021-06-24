Travis Scott Co-Designed Dior's Spring 2022 Men’s Collection

Nike Air Force 1 collabs on the way, but this time they’re in collaboration with French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton. Abloh, the designer at the helm of Louis Vuitton’s menswear division, showcased his Spring/Summer 2022 collection early Thursday morning, which revealed a slew of previously-unseen Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s. According to WWD, a total of 21 colorways were previewed and it included low and mid-top versions of the shoe. The premium leather uppers feature Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram print while subtle details including the branding on the medial portion, shoelaces, and midsole used throughout Abloh’s previous offerings with Nike also make an appearance. Abloh’s latest designs also appear to reference the custom work of legendary Harlem designer Dapper Dan from the ‘80s.