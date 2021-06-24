Preventing and reducing the risk of skin cancer this summer

Living in Arizona means we have the hottest summers! Sunscreen is extremely important for children of all ages! Protecting your child’s skin from too much exposure to the sun can greatly reduce the risk of skin cancer. It has been said over and over again that sunburn during childhood increases your child’s risk of developing skin cancer. Sunburn is a sign of skin damage that you can see, but invisible damage occurs too, in all skin types. There are two types of sun rays that are harmful to the skin: UVA rays and UVB rays. UVA rays cause skin aging and skin cancer, such as melanoma. UVB rays cause sunburns, cataracts, and also contribute to skin cancer. Below you will find what types of sunscreen to use, how to apply them, and other ways to protect your child’s skin.