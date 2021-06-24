Cancel
Cancer

Preventing and reducing the risk of skin cancer this summer

By Jen Ursillo
Cover picture for the article

An estimated 2,570 new cases of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, are expected this year in New Jersey, according to new figures of The American Cancer Society. The good news is that skin cancer is treatable and preventable. Dr. Arnold Baskies, former chairman of the National Board of...

Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com
Related
Farmington, CTEyewitness News

Protect Yourself from Skin Cancer

Scot met up with a man who was treated for skin cancer at the Uconn Health Center in Farmington. Doctors are sharing some warnings and symptoms to look out for. To learn more visit https://health.uconn.edu/dermatology.
Rosemont, ILNewswise

New AAD survey: Only a third of Americans are concerned about skin cancer despite nearly 70% having at least one risk factor

Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (June 15, 2021) — With the first day of summer right around the corner, many Americans will increasingly head to the beach or water parks to cool down, but will they turn up their efforts to protect their skin from the sun? A new American Academy of Dermatology survey shows that despite skin cancer being the most common cancer in the U.S., only about one-third of adults are concerned about developing the disease, even though nearly 70% say they have at least one risk factor for skin cancer.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Many ‘High-Risk’ Americans Unconcerned About Skin Cancer: Poll

Last Updated: June 18, 2021. FRIDAY, June 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's long been known the sun's rays can cause skin cancer. But a new poll shows that only about 30% of American adults say they're concerned about developing skin cancer — even though nearly 70% have at least one risk factor for the disease.
Cancerinspiyr.com

4 Steps To Lowering Your Cancer Risk, Naturally

We are approaching the end of October: Breast Cancer Awareness Month. But any time is an important time to reflect upon how natural approaches to wellness can play a leading role in lowering your cancer risk. Through my fifteen years of practicing naturopathic medicine I have discovered, first hand, how...
Jacksonville, FLunf.edu

UNF public health professor shares sunscreen advice to reduce skin cancer risk

Dr. Julie Merten, University of North Florida associate professor of public health, studies a hot topic especially during the summer ¬- wearing sunscreen. Merten is the chair of the Skin Cancer Prevention Task Force in Northeast Florida, working to reduce skin cancer through advocacy, policy and education efforts. She has done extensive research on sunscreen and minimizing skin cancer risks.
Cancerlabroots.com

A Potential Way to Prevent Metastatic Cancer

Metastatic cancer is the deadliest, and it can happen years after cancer has been treated to the point of remission. Metastasis is when cancer cells move away from a primary cancer site (like a tumor) and through the body to cause cancer elsewhere. But those migrating cancer cells may not trigger cancer right away; it sometimes takes years before it develops. Cancer patients have to be carefully monitored so that when any metastasis occurs, it can be treated.
Skin CareSFGate

Why you shouldn't delay skin cancer screening

(BPT) - This summer, as more Americans become vaccinated and temperatures rise, you may be ready to break quarantine and head outside. But this year, it’s more important than ever to remember to prioritize your skin’s health. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology...
Public Healthiweller.com

Drinking coffee may reduce risk of getting liver cancer

Sumary of Drinking coffee may reduce risk of getting liver cancer:. Consuming three to four cups of joe a day may reduce the risk of liver cancer and other alcohol-related liver diseases, according to findings released Monday in the peer-reviewed medical journal BMC Public Health.. Researchers studied the coffee habits...
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Trinity Health to host skin cancer screening

Trinity Health will host a free Melanoma/Skin Cancer Screening for the public Wednesday, June 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. The screening event will be held at the Trinity CancerCare Center at Town & Country Center in Minot. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S.,...
Canceriweller.com

Statin use reduced risk of cancer in heart failure patients

Sumary of Statin use reduced risk of cancer in heart failure patients:. © iStock/Iryna Imago Statin use can lessen the risk of cancer and mortality in heart failure patients, new research has found.. Academics at the University of Hong Kong have discovered that statin use for heart failure is associated...
Cancerstirlingnews.co.uk

Rates of melanoma skin cancer rising faster in men than women

Rates of melanoma skin cancer are rising faster in men than women, according to new data. Figures analysed by Cancer Research UK show that while UK rates for women have risen by 30% over 10 years, they have increased by 47% for men. There has also been an 8% increase...
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Melanoma Skin Cancer Resources

New treatments have improved outcomes for this cancer. Find out the latest info, get support and connect with survivors. AIM provides comprehensive resources for patients, families and caregivers as well as access to medical experts who can help address melanoma-related concerns, such as a recent diagnosis, treatment, clinical trials and survivorship. The Peer Connect program matches newly diagnosed patients and their loved ones with melanoma survivors to provide emotional and practical support.
CancerFlorida Star

Skin Cancer Diagnosis Is About To Undergo A Revolution

When Ofir Aharon was finishing his PhD in electro-optics engineering, his mother was diagnosed with melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer. He decided to channel his knowledge into inventing a potentially lifesaving device that could detect unique patterns of light movements in the skin before visible signs such as changes in pigmentation show up on the surface. “Physicians say […]
Skin Caremomcollective.com

Protect Your Child’s Skin From the Sun This Summer!

Living in Arizona means we have the hottest summers! Sunscreen is extremely important for children of all ages! Protecting your child’s skin from too much exposure to the sun can greatly reduce the risk of skin cancer. It has been said over and over again that sunburn during childhood increases your child’s risk of developing skin cancer. Sunburn is a sign of skin damage that you can see, but invisible damage occurs too, in all skin types. There are two types of sun rays that are harmful to the skin: UVA rays and UVB rays. UVA rays cause skin aging and skin cancer, such as melanoma. UVB rays cause sunburns, cataracts, and also contribute to skin cancer. Below you will find what types of sunscreen to use, how to apply them, and other ways to protect your child’s skin.