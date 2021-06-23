Pet adoptions slowing down in NJ as COVID recovery continues

So we finally have an answer about what our kids' school year will look like in the fall. It turns out that students in New Jersey will not be required to wear masks inside. Of course the individual district can still mandate mask-wearing for the 2021-22 academic year so check with your school to see what their policy is. So how does this make you feel? Are you relieved? Does this make you want to continue home school? As a mom, I do have one concern after this announcement...