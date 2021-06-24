The ocean cures all ailments

Being a momma of four isn’t always easy. I have had to learn how to diffuse lots of different situations in my house. One of the biggest issues in our house is sibling fights/arguments. If you are a mom of multiples, you know what I’m talking about. “Moooommmmmmmm, he is looking at me! Mommmmmmmmmmm, he has my toy! Mommmmmmmm, she is in my room!” If you don’t hear these things constantly, please teach me your ways! So, over the last four and a half years, I have had some time to get creative. When things start getting heated in our house, there a few things that I do to help distract everyone, and maybe even get them to do something TOGETHER!